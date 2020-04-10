Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Charles Sasser, 31, Portlandville, March 23, second-degree harassment and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Cliff G. Millot, 58, Hauppauge, March 24, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Joseph F. Santiago, 31, Burlington Flats, March 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.