Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Heather L. Norton, 32, Walton, March 13, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Eric A. Black, 32, Walton, March 16, arrest warrant.
Diane Marcellino, 58, Inverness, Florida, March 23, driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, consuming alcohol in vehicle and moving from lane unsafely.
DELHI POLICE
Ambrosia L. Ford, 30, Delhi, March 19, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jared Barnes, 33, Delhi, March 20, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
