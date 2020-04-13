Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Heather L. Norton, 32, Walton, March 13, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Eric A. Black, 32, Walton, March 16, arrest warrant.

Diane Marcellino, 58, Inverness, Florida, March 23, driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, consuming alcohol in vehicle and moving from lane unsafely.

DELHI POLICE

Ambrosia L. Ford, 30, Delhi, March 19, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jared Barnes, 33, Delhi, March 20, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

