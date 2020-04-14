Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Leonard H. Hults, 46, Jefferson, March 16, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Thomas Baker, 44, Cobleskill, criminal mischief - intent to damage property, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Daniel S. Cooper, 38, Cobleskill, March 25, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Shawn M. Leno, 23, Middleburgh, March 29, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Charles R. Smith, 49, Summit, March 30, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call.
Youth, 17, Morris, March 30, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle.
Anthony M. Hartt, 66, Richmondville, April 3, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Youth, 15, Worcester, April 6, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Youth, 12, Schoharie, April 6, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
