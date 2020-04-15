Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
David W. Pollock, 21, Norwich, March 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jeremy A. Squires, 45, Norwich, March 20, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Robert W. Youngblood, 34, Guilford, April 6, endangering the welfare of a child.
Maria Titchener, 46, Oxford, April 10, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Frank D. Vail, 51, Oxford, April 12, petit larceny.
Donald R. Zoll, 35, New Berlin, April 12, criminal mischief - damaging property, endangering the welfare of a child.
Mark L. Manwarren, 42, Norwich, April 13, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Youth, 17, Morris, April 3, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Youth, 17, Morris, April 3, third-degree grand larceny.
Youth, 17, Morris, April 3, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Timothy M. Kaye, 39, Oneonta, April 4, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
