Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Barbara A. Thomas, 29, Middleburgh, April 7, filing a false written statement.

Mark J. Smith, 27, Middleburgh, April 7, filing a false written statement.

Andrei C. Crates, 22, Clifton Park, April 4, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny.

Blake T. Edmonds, 21, Halfmoon, April 7, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny.

Donald Wescott, 45, Schoharie, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call.

Desyree VanAlstyne, 19, Cobleskill, April 10, abandonment of animals.

Justin R. VanAlstyne, 23, Cobleskill, April 10, abandonment of animals.

