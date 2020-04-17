Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Broc A. Donnison, 33, Sherburne, March 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree grand larceny.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Veronica D. Poole, 42, Jefferson, April 7, endangering the welfare of a child.
Harvey L. Cook, 47, Canajoharie, April 8, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Billy M. Fay, 46, Richmondville, April 13, endangering the welfare of a child.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Susannah M. Tedford, 58, Arkville, April 9, third-degree criminal trespass.
GREENE TROOPERS
George M. Ballard, 62, Oxford, April 5, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Frank D. Vail, 51, Oxford, April 12, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more suspensions.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Keith J. Oefelein, 31, Burlington, March 24, driving while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol in vehicle, speed not reasonable, failure to keep right, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, move from lane unsafely, driving on road shoulder and second-degree criminal nuisance,
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
David A. Lolik, 49, Richfield Springs, April 8, third-degree menacing.
David A. Lolik, 49, Richfield Springs, April 10, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jeremy A. Squires, 45, Norwich, April 10, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
David A. Lolik, 49, Richfield Springs, April 13, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Rosann L. McChesney, 28, Sidney, April 6, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
David T. Sprague, 49, Walton, April 6, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Margaret A. Wayman, 42, Bainbridge, April 7, endangering the welfare of a child.
Dennis P. Lafferty, 38, Unadilla, April 12, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Steven P. Carpenter, 26, Niagara Falls, April 12, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal impersonation of another person, resisting arrest.
WALTON POLICE
Michael A. Halstead, 19, Walton, March 18, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
