Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Randy J. Moore, 37, Oneonta, March 12, third-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Shane M. Copp, 31, Binghamton, March 13, petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Patricia Cordner, 23, Binghamton, March 13, petit larceny.
Youth, 17, Morris, March 14, second-degree identity theft to obtain goods.
Youth, 17, Morris, March 20, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree identity theft to obtain goods.
Donny E. Holmes, 26, Oneonta, March 24, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Brianna S. Wubbenhorst, 26, Sidney, March 25, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael R. All, 54, Oneonta, March 26, third-degree menacing.
