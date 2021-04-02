The following charges were reported by area police. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Schuyler Schmidt, 29, Otego, March 19, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Michael R. Walters, 33, Harpersfield, March 22, unregistered vehicle dismantler.
Christopher L. Robbins, 41, Unadilla, March 22, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, two counts acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Patrick W. Burlison, 44, Morris, March 25, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Ernesto D. Santiago, 44, Oneonta, March 26, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Cecil B. Wyckoff, 51, Unadilla, March 27, three counts second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Anthony C. Masi, 29, Sidney, March 28, third-degree possession of a forged instrument, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability-impaired by drugs with a prior conviction in the past 10 years, resisting arrest.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Joseph R. Cronin, 44, Bainbridge, March 16, assault - recklessly causing physical injury
Chris D’Amelio, 69, Sidney, March 17, third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Amy L. Williams, 45, Sidney, March 24, petit larceny.
Joel Silas, 51, Sidney, Match 24, petit larceny.
WALTON POLICE
Nyiaira M. Ballinger, 22, Walton, Feb. 25, second-degree obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Nathan R. Smith, 50, Walton, Feb. 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Wayne J. Hancarik Jr., 41, Walton, March 3, driving while ability impaired by drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations.
Michael A. Vasile Jr., 46, Otisville, March 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph A. Baez, 19, Bronx, March 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Brandin M. Vantassel, 24, Walton, March 14, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt and unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Casey C. Killian, 31, Walton, March 17, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal mischief.
Christopher L. Baird, 30, Greenwood Lake, March 17, driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving no inspection certificate and an equipment violation.
