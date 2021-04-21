Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Sean R. Gillespie, 22, Bovina, April 4,third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving left of pavement markings.
Romero C. Marcelino, 20, Delhi, April 10, second-degree harassment.
Shane J. Squires, 44, Walton, April 10, possession of an open alcohol container in a public area.
Rosa I. Titch, 27, Delhi, April 13, petit larceny.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Andrew A. Powell, 20, Deposit, April 1, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Daniel M. Covey, 47, Deposit, April 6, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
Joseph P. McQuade, 57, Deposit, April 9, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Runell A. Decker, 32, Deposit, April 16, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
