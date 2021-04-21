Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Youth, 18, Arkville, April 5, third-degree assault.
Brian E. Whittaker, 32, Delhi, April 6, possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Youth, 18, Stamford, April 15, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Mark T. Czajack, 39, East Syracuse, April 5, fourth-degree stalking, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
David B. Clark, 49. Grand Gorge, April 17, two counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
WALTON POLICE
George J. Tecza, 35, Bainbridge, March 14, driving while intoxicated failure to keep right and speed in zone.
Stepfanie J. Corfey, 26, Oneonta, March 18, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Greta H. Wood, 40, Walton, March 20, driving while intoxicated, breath test refusal, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to keep right and inadequate plate lamps.
Anna R. Whitted, 33, Monticello, March 20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and license restriction violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.