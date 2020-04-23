Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Dennis P. Lafferty, 38, Unadilla, April 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Joshua Angle, 33, Sherburne, April 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Timothy D. Seymour, 28, Norwich, April 16, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Margaret A. Wayman, 42, Bainbridge, April 20, first-degree criminal contempt.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Brent W. Wallace, 32, Jefferson, April 18, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.