Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Dennis P. Lafferty, 38, Unadilla, April 15, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Joshua Angle, 33, Sherburne, April 15, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Timothy D. Seymour, 28, Norwich, April 16, second-degree menacing with a weapon.

Margaret A. Wayman, 42, Bainbridge, April 20, first-degree criminal contempt.

STAMFORD TROOPERS

Brent W. Wallace, 32, Jefferson, April 18, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

