Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Richard V. Buck, 34, Saugerties, April 11, second-degree criminal trespass.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Connie L. Manwarren, 45, Plymouth, April 5, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Daniel D. Knochenmus, 39, Sherburne, April 13, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Michael J. Mathis, 35, Sherburne, April 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Cody J. Smolin, 27, Stamford, April 6, first-degree falsifying business records.
David A. Lolik, 50, Oneonta, April 6, third-degree criminal trespassing on an enclosed property.
Kevin R. Johnson, 45, Oneonta, April 9, second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, criminal mischief - intent to damage property, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief.
Kevin R. Johnson, 45, Oneonta, April 16, second-degree criminal contempt.
Arthur J. Currie, 27, East Meredith, April 18, two counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Katie Cronk, 26, Grand Gorge, April 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Tammy Scholze, 58, Davenport, April 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without insurance and improper plates.
Jason Feliu, 44, Laurens, April 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Charles Schmidt, 32, Richfield Springs, April 14, operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Patricia R. Ware, 37, Morris, April 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Youth, 11, Richfield Springs, April 6, second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Ryan A. Wolff, 25, Frankfort, April 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Youth, 15, Bainbridge, April 5, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Shawn A. Utter, 34, Unadilla, April 9, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Keana R. Lester, 20, South New Berlin, April 9, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly A. Wright, 27, Norwich, April 9, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Cedo Kolic, 45, South New Berlin, April 12, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Anthony C. Masi, 29, Sidney, April 12, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Leo F. Mazepa, 42, Afton, April 17, two counts third-degree burglary - illegal entry with intent to burglarize, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Joseph M. Lemons, 24, Unadilla, April 17, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
