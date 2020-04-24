Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Jamie L. Cater, 40, Schoharie, April 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Danny A. Kinzer, 67, Deposit, April 18, second-degree reckless endangerment.
GREENE TROOPERS
Maria Titchener, 46, Oxford, April 17, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Jonathan F. Vasilikos, 23, Halcott, April 16, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Christopher C. Bush, 38, Oxford, April 14, first-degree criminal contempt.
Nicole J. Macomber, 35, Smithville, April 14, endangering the welfare of a child.
Dennis L. Dewolf, 27, Guilford, two counts criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Matthew M. Woodard, 32, Norwich, April 20, petit larceny.
