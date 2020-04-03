Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
William A. Armstrong, 58, Bainbridge, March 24, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, first-degree criminal contempt.
Caleb J. Wearne, 30, Norwich, March 25, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Larry Plows, 41, Otego, March 26, two counts third-degree assault, second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, second-degree strangulation, two counts criminal mischief - intent to damage property, aggravated family offense, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Aaron L. Mallette, 31, Oneonta, March 18, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Michael Holmes, 54, Oneonta, March 31, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree forgery.
Annette Atwood, 61, Oneonta, March 31, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree forgery.
WALTON POLICE
Andy L. Pereira, 46, Oneonta, Feb. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation.
Vincente J. Medina Jr., 40, Brentwood, Feb. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no/insufficient tail lamp, driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle, failure to keep right and driving while using mobile phone.
Christina I. Delvillar, 37, Belleville, New Jersey, Feb. 29, second-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Gary S. Johnson, 34, Walton, March 1, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Alan J. Crosby, 28, Delhi, March 14, petit larceny.
Calvin J. Roe, 31, Delhi, March 15, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree attempted assault.
