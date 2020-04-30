Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Vernon B. VanValkenburgh, 48, Bloomville, April 15, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
Antoine Gibson, 18, Bronx, April 21, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Tyreek King, 22, Bronx, April 21, criminal summons.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Brian P. Murphy, 70, Mount Upton, April 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Chrstina W. Clifford, 45, Edmeston, April 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with improper plates.
