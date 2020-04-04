Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Marcus Hunter, 31, Swan Lake, March 3, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and inadequate stop lamps.
Kelvin K. Marfo, 20, Bronx, March 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Laurie Hitchcock, 28, Delhi, March 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brain Ging, 21, Kings Park, March 18, criminal summons.
Ashlee W. Ayalazayas, 21, New Windsor, March 18, driving while intoxicated and no headlights.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Adrian Beares, 30, Grand Gorge, March 12, petit larceny.
Bernadette M. Kowatch, 41, Arkville, March 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dawn G. Hitchcock, 55, Kortright, March 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief - preventing an emergency call, endangering the welfare of a child.
Armando M. Cuatinaquiz, 45, Brooklyn, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree falsification of business records, first-degree filing of a false instrument.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Samuel G. Hogencamp, 22, Hancock, March 15, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.
