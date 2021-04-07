Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Andrei C. Crates, 22, Clifton Park, April 4, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny.
DELHI POLICE
Jack Church, 20, Delhi, March 17, driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to stop at stop sign.
Charles Cannon, 44, Delhi, March 17, driving while ability impaired by drugs, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, improper turn, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to keep right.
Antonio J. Felice, 32, Delhi, March 30, driving while ability impaired by drugs, false document/plate and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Youth, 17, Hamden, March 6, criminal summons.
Joseph E. Joseph, 63, Brooklyn, March 31, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and excessive speed.
John J. Finley III, 50, Staten Island, felony driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely and leaving the scene of an accident.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Youth, 15, Whitney Point, March 17, filing a false written statement.
Albert D. Crowell, 22, Hancock, April 1, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Runell A. Decker, 32, Deposit, April 1, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
Sandy L. Beeching, 40, Greene, April 4, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - packaging, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - scales.
GREENE TROOPERS
Joan M. Slavick, 26, Hamilton, April 1, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Youth, 18, Grand Gorge, March 31, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Mark T. Czajak, 39, East Syracuse, April 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, second-degree aggravated harassment.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Carl M. Voorhis-Cook, 30, Sherburne, March 30, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Brian M. Marling, 37, Oneonta, March 29, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250, two counts first-degree criminal contempt, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Heather M. Powell, 46, Jefferson, March 31, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - methadone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.