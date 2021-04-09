Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
David A. Lolik, 50, Hartwick, March 22, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass.
Kerrie Deliberis, 25, Oneonta, March 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with a traffic control device.
Traci Callahan, 30, Max Meadows, Virginia, April 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with improper plates.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Dennis W. Ford, 34, Ilion, March 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Jennifer L. Mance, 45, Oneonta, April 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
