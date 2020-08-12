RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Scott J. Losee, 30, Sherburne, July 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Walker A. Dorie, 19, Richfield Springs, July 21, third-degree menacing, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Youth, 17, Cooperstown, July 22, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
Matthew E. Youngs, 32, Earlville, no date listed, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jesse E. Bond, 24, Richfield Springs, July 23, second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Racheal D. Thompson, 28, Plainfield, July 23, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robert J. Howard, 57, Utica, July 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Gary W. McMillian, 44, Richfield Springs, July 31, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Dustin K. Orcutt, 30, Chadwicks, Aug. 1, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
Mark D. Thompson, 56, Plainfield, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with more than three suspensions.
Daniel D. Knochenmus, 38, Norwich, Aug. 3, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal contempt.
Lacee N. Barton, 29, Mohawk, July 20, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
