Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
John A. Paddon, 43, Schoharie, Aug. 4, possession of burglar tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny of an automobile valued at greater than $100.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jason M. Serripica, 49, Stamford, Aug. 4, driving while intoxicated, making unsafe lane change, speed and operating vehicle without a seatbelt.
Jake R. VanWagner, 23, Stamford, July 31, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Daniel R. Hayes, 29, Deposit, Aug. 3, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.
Jaznia B. McCrae, 22, Beacon, Aug. 8, criminal possession of a controlled substance - narcotics, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Victor J. Benjamin, 25, Jamaica, Aug. 8, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Michael J. Ide, 34, Schenevus, Aug. 4, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Bobbi J. Falank, 44, Sidney, Aug. 4, petit larceny.
Lorna M. Winters, 35, Oneonta, Aug. 7, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kayla L. Vanpelt, 23, South Edmeston, July 9, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seatbelt violation, improper plates, operating an uninspected vehicle with a forged inspection sticker, driver’s view obstructed and holding more than one license.
Benjamin G. Savoie, 49, Cooperstown, July 24, driving while intoxicated, driving on highway shoulder, failure to keep right and failure to use turn signal.
Joseph F. Santiago, 32, Burlington, July 29, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Elizabeth A. Robinson, 34, Afton, Aug. 3, endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael B. Dye, 31, Unadilla, Aug. 8, two counts first degree reckless endangerment, second-degree filing a false sworn statement, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
WALTON POLICE
George W. Whiteside, 62, Walton, July 16, making a terrorist threat, second-degree obstruction, disorderly conduct and speed in zone.
Daymen D. Covey, 43, Walton, July 22, second-degree assault.
Youths (3), no ages or addresses given, July 30, third-degree burglary, trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
