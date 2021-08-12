Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.