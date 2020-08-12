Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
Amanda R. Genier, 35, Laurens, July 2, petit larceny.
Gianna M. Burton, 25, homeless, July 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Alec A.J. Morley, 25, Hartwick, July 17, driving while intoxicated and ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Mark D. Jorgensen, 50, Schenevus, July 21, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Jason M. Katalinas, 35, Unadilla, July 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without interlock device and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Jason A. Lindroth, 34, Sidney, July 28, second-degree criminal contempt.
Alexander J. Lind, 51, Cooperstown, Aug. 2, making a false written statement and endangering the welfare of a child.
Jonathan R. Sanchez, 39, Richfield Springs, Aug. 5, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Pasquale L. Melnichenko, 49, Richfield Springs, Aug. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without insurance and a suspended registration.
