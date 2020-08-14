Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Michael Varian, 28, Delhi, July 8, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Susannah M. Tedford, 59, Delhi, July 12, petit larceny.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Steven J. Cobley, 63, Kingston, July 22, second-degree aggravated harassment - threat.
Eric M. Meade, 26, Oneonta, July 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jacquelyn Brewer, 61, Margaretville, July 23, two counts petit larceny.
Youth, 16, Margaretville, July 23, two counts petit larceny.
Jonathan F. Vasilikos, 23, Fleischmanns, Aug. 3, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Rebecca George, 38, Hobart, Aug. 3, unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner’s consent.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Breanna J. Brown, 20, Grand Gorge, Aug. 1, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Bradley H. Huston, 20, Grand Gorge, Aug. 1, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.