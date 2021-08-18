Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
John A. Paddon, 43, Schoharie, Aug. 4, possession of burglar tools, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny of an automobile valued at greater than $100.
Youth, 18, Summit, Aug. 14, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jason M. Serripica, 49, Stamford, Aug. 4, driving while intoxicated, making unsafe lane change, speed and operating vehicle without a seatbelt.
Jake R. VanWagner, 23, Stamford, July 31, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
Brad M. Wenk, 33, Lakewood, Pennsylvania, July 30, aggravated driving while intoxicated and speed in zone.
