Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Shawn Zimmerman, 21, Gloversville, Aug. 2, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
Yashvardhan S. Rathore, 30, Brooklyn, Aug. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Michael S. Colao, 53, Downsville, Aug. 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
Deborah Hess-Colao, 50, Downsville, Aug. 10, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DELHI POLICE
Nicholas J. Hanley, 32, Delhi, Aug. 8, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of an accident and unsafe backing.
Wayne Squires, 44, Walton, Aug. 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Rebecca Palmer, 32, Walton, Aug. 11, criminal summons.
John Pierre Regazzi, 31, Delhi, Aug. 11, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
