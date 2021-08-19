Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELHI POLICE

Rebecca Palmer, 32, Walton, Aug. 11, criminal summons.

John Pierre Regazzi, 31, Delhi, Aug. 11, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Daniel R. Hayes, 29, Deposit, Aug. 3, criminal mischief - intent to damage property.

Jaznia B. McCrae, 22, Beacon, Aug. 8, criminal possession of a controlled substance - narcotics, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Victor J. Benjamin, 25, Jamaica, Aug. 8, second-degree criminal contempt.

Andrew A. Powell, 20, Johnson City, Aug. 12, second-degree criminal contempt.

