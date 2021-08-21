Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Michael R. Pier, 31, Mount Upton, Aug. 14, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
GREENE TROOPERS
Miranda T. Shepard, 22. Whitney Point, Aug. 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jhenna T. Wood, 33, Oxford, Aug. 10, second-degree criminal trespass.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Michael J. Ide, 34, Schenevus, Aug. 4, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Bobbi J. Falank, 44, Sidney, Aug. 4, petit larceny.
Lorna M. Winters, 35, Oneonta, Aug. 7, petit larceny.
Adriana G. Alvarado, 25, Oneonta, Aug. 12, petit larceny.
Neil J. Crawford, 45, Otego, Aug. 14, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Jeremy M. Stimpson, 43, Laurens, Aug, 15, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kayla L. Vanpelt, 23, South Edmeston, July 9, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, seatbelt violation, improper plates, operating an uninspected vehicle with a forged inspection sticker, driver’s view obstructed and holding more than one license.
Benjamin G. Savoie, 49, Cooperstown, July 24, driving while intoxicated, driving on highway shoulder, failure to keep right and failure to use turn signal.
Joseph F. Santiago, 32, Burlington, July 29, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
