Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Richard L. Brewer, 26, Edmeston, Aug. 2, bench warrant.
Eric M. Meade, 27, Oneonta, Aug. 3, first-degree promotion of prison contraband.
Brian A. Marshall, 33, Camden, Aug. 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver seat belt and no or improper signal.
Dennis A. Church, 33, Oneonta, Aug. 16, second-degree criminal contempt.
Andrew Bernier, 35, Hubbardsville, Aug. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Rhonda L. Thompson, 55, West Winfield, Aug. 11, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew C. Thompson, 31, West Winfield, Aug. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
