Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Richard L. Brewer, 26, Edmeston, Aug. 2, bench warrant.

Eric M. Meade, 27, Oneonta, Aug. 3, first-degree promotion of prison contraband.

Brian A. Marshall, 33, Camden, Aug. 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver seat belt and no or improper signal.

Dennis A. Church, 33, Oneonta, Aug. 16, second-degree criminal contempt.

Andrew Bernier, 35, Hubbardsville, Aug. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Rhonda L. Thompson, 55, West Winfield, Aug. 11, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew C. Thompson, 31, West Winfield, Aug. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you