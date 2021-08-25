Police Blotter

Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Adam J. Weldon, 37, Schenectady, Aug. 17, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Jacob M. Rowe, 28, Colesville, Aug. 16, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.

Bo J. Angell, 37, Masonville, Aug. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.

Youth, 18, East Branch, Aug. 22, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Terri A. Aikins, 52, Norwich, Aug. 17, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child.

Michael A. Paciullo, 32, Otego, Aug. 22, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Stefan Charles, 55, Hamilton, Aug. 18, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic control device.

