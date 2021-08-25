Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Adam J. Weldon, 37, Schenectady, Aug. 17, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jacob M. Rowe, 28, Colesville, Aug. 16, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Bo J. Angell, 37, Masonville, Aug. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Youth, 18, East Branch, Aug. 22, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Terri A. Aikins, 52, Norwich, Aug. 17, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael A. Paciullo, 32, Otego, Aug. 22, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Stefan Charles, 55, Hamilton, Aug. 18, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.