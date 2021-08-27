Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Elizabeth A. Robinson, 34, Afton, Aug. 3, endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael B. Dye, 31, Unadilla, Aug. 8, two counts first degree reckless endangerment, second-degree filing a false sworn statement, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Liberty A. Burns, 44, Masonville, Aug. 21, two counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, filing a false written statement.
