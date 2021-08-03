Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Bret Olsen, 48, Hartwick, July 17, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
BAINBRIDGE - John Short, 87, of Bainbridge, passed away July 30, 2021, at Cooperstown Center, following a brief illness. John was born Aug.1, 1933, to James and Alta (Palmer) Short in Sidney. After graduating high school in Otego, John served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954. John married …
