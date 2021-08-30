Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jeremey T. Aubry, 30, Margaretville, Aug. 23, endangering the welfare of a child.
Cathleen E. Schelling, 36, White Plains, Aug. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
David J. Chairvolotti Sr., 48, Arkville, Aug. 27, second-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny.
DELHI POLICE
Robin C. Reese, 50, Delhi, Aug. 15, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take breath test, use of vehicle without an interlock ignition device, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no insurance or registration, failure to keep right, unsafe turn, no headlamps and no seatbelt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Joshua G. Leonard, 27, Oneonta, Aug. 23, bench warrant.
Casey E. Smith, 33, Butternuts, Aug. 26, third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sheila Jones, 50, Maryland, Aug. 26, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Christle A. Klein, 43, Richfield Springs, Aug. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
Tyler W. Seamon, 33, Richfield Springs, Aug. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Peter E. Krug, 42, Fultonville, Aug. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dalton D. Zobrist, 21, Ilion, Aug. 19, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - ammunition clip, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon - loaded firearm.
Darryl W. Barton, 61, New Berlin, Aug. 21, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest.
