Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
John O. Drew, 74, Andes, July 21, criminal summons.
Laurie S. Hitchcock, 29, Oneonta, July 21, arrest warrant.
DELHI POLICE
Stacey M. Coss, 49, Andes, July 18, driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and speed in zone
Dale L. Manwarren, 50, Norwich, July 18, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Joshua R. Donnelly, 33, New Lisbon, July 14, first and second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Angelo J. Tenace, 61, Oneonta, July 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Donald R. Zoll, 36, Pittsfield, July 19, first and second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
Michael J. Tuttle, 29, Whitesboro, July 24, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected and uninsured vehicle with a suspended registration, inadequate brake light and prohibited use of studded snow tires.
John Cooper, 47, Maryland, July 27, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper passing and drinking alcohol in vehicle on the highway.
Alec A. Morley, 26, Hartwick, July 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Jesse E. Bond Jr., 25, Richfield Springs, July 29, family court arrest warrant.
