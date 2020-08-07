Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
Garrett A. Hunter, 31, Earlville, June 19, fourth-degree grand larceny of a vehicle valued at greater than $100, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - vehicle.
Ryan A. Jorgensen, 35, New Berlin, July 21, second-degree criminal mischief.
Dakota J. Davenport, 25, Oxford, July 27, petit larceny.
Dorian S. Hazard, 23, Norwich, July 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brenon L. Strozier, 36, Norwich, July 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - meth with the intent to sell.
