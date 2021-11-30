Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Roderick C. Perry, 40, Sharon, Oct. 19, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - cocaine and loitering unlawful use of a controlled substance.
Christopher Rhodes, 28, Jefferson, Oct. 30, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Heidi E. Kruse, 31, Central Bridge, Nov. 3, prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, alcohol.
Jeremy C. Townsend, 27, Jefferson, Nov. 4, prohibited sale of alcohol to a minor and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, alcohol.
