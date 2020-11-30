Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Louis A. Manzanares, 18, Uniondale, Nov. 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Mamud Jawaneh, 20, Bronx, Nov. 1, aggravated driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of alcohol and traffic violations.
Lisa D. Case, 39, Oneonta, Nov. 4, third-degree welfare fraud.
William W. Burnham, 19, East Meredith, Nov. 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations.
David S. Reed, 29, Andes, Nov. 11, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Ashley A. Hathaway, 41, Deposit, Nov. 24, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
