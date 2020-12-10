Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

CHENANGO DEPUTIES

John M. Brussell, 64, Oxford, Nov. 28, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Tiffany Smith, 28, Preston, Nov. 30, bench warrant.

Steven P. Meade, 45, Norwich, Dec. 4, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of marijuana.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Jonathon K. Stein, 23, Delhi, Nov. 28, parole warrant.

Scott J. Conrad, 27, Franklin, Nov. 28, endangering the welfare of a child.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Jon T. Speller, 30, Hancock, Dec. 1, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.

Paul B. Morgan, 31, Syracuse, Dec. 2, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Steven M. Lemaire, 29, Westmoreland, Nov. 21, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Christopher A. Romano, 34, Otego, Nov. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Alec A. Morley, 26, Hartwick, Dec. 5, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - scales, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in an amount greater than two ounces, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Clinton F. Southard, 51, Plainfield, Dec. 6, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

