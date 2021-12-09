Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Eli Stapleton, 29, Roseboom, Nov. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Trevor C. Merwin, 22, Walton, Nov. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, obstructed view and inadequate headlights.
Alexandra Ahern, 25, Sidney, Nov. 23, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Robert A. Smith, 41, Walton, Nov. 30, bench warrant.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Stuart W. Washburn, 32, New Berlin, Oct. 29, second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal trespass.
Jeremiah J. Butler, 41, Maryland, Nov. 13, driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to keep right, changed lanes unsafely, driving on road slopes and shoulders and speed.
Andrew R. Wellman, 20, Hartwick, Nov. 17, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Thomas Palmatier, 36, Butternuts, Nov. 21, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
Amanda Roe, 40, Oneonta, Nov. 26, bench warrant.
James F. Wallis Jr., 46, West Winfield, Nov. 26, second-degree criminal contempt.
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Henry J. Labrecque, 55, Rensselaerville, Nov. 20, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-two previous convictions within last 10 years, driving while ability impaired by drugs-two prior convictions within last 10 years and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol-two prior convictions within last 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.