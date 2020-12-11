Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Kennedy F. Stewart, 23, Hamden, Dec. 5, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Thomas E. Mackin, 51, New Windsor, Nov. 28, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Brian T. Whipple, 40, South New Berlin, Dec. 2, promoting a sexual performance by a child younger than 17, possession of a sexual performance by a child.
Dylan A. Hulslander, 23, Summerhill, Dec. 3, false personation, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia - packaging, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Carl M. Voorhis-Cook, 29, Sherburne, Dec. 5, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact, endangering the welfare of a child.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Melissa D. Rotolo, 48, Oneonta, Nov. 28, fight-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Terrell W. Ford, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 29, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal contempt - physical contact.
Eric M. Meade, 27, Oneonta, Nov. 30, two counts petit larceny.
Nancy S. Koziol, 58, Morris, Dec. 1, petit larceny.
Herbert J. Bidwell, 38, Morris, Dec. 4, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass.
Justin L. Moore, 33, Norwich, Dec. 6, torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal, abandonment of animals, neglect of an impounded animal.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Eric C. Johnson, 46, Otego, Nov. 27, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
