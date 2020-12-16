Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Victor L. Burnette, 28, Richmondville, Dec. 12, false reporting of an incident that did not occur.
Victor L. Burnette, 28, Richmondville, Dec. 13, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
DELAWARE DEPUTES
Sean R. Gillespie, 22, Bovina, Dec. 3, arrest warrant.
Joseph Garone, 44, Delhi, Dec. 4, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unsafe backing of vehicle and failure to notify DMV of address change.
Jessica M. Winans, 21, Unadilla, Dec. 10, driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely, use of mobile phone while driving and license restriction violation.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Olinto Bellittini, 59, Deposit, Dec. 13, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property - firearms.
GREENE TROOPERS
Lauren C. Kenyon, 21, South New Berlin, Dec. 10, three counts third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, four counts reckless driving.
Cody A. McCrady, 28, Chenango Forks, Dec. 11, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
