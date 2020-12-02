Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Brian G. Meck, 64, Walton, Oct. 10, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no headlights.
Lee Borella, 21, Port St. Lucie, Florida, Oct. 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Cody R. Warner, 31, Walton, Oct. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Henry J. Hitchcock, 37, Hobart, Oct. 27, issuing a bad check.
Lisa M. Regg, 37, Walton, Nov. 5, endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael P. Roberts, 43, Walton, Nov. 5, criminal mischief.
James P. Deighan, 70, Walton, Nov. 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated, refusal to take breath test and other vehicle and traffic violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.