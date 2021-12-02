Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
James W. Bradford, 38, Aberdeen, North Carolina, Nov. 18, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Tatiana Khomitch, 59, Sharon Springs, Nov. 18, petit larceny.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Eric Specht, 30, Delhi, Nov. 7, driving while intoxicated, failure to use designated lane and speed not reasonable.
Shane A. Tweedie, 30, Hamden, Nov. 11, third-degree assault.
Jesse McHague, 32, Middleburgh, Nov. 11, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no tail lamps.
Katrina Stanton, 35, Deposit, Nov. 15, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Martin W. Planty Jr., 39, Walton, Nov. 16, arrest warrant.
Robert A. Smith, 41, Walton, Nov. 17, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jordan R. Hathaway, 27, Oxford, Nov. 18, petit larceny.
Michael J. Mathis, 36, Sherburne, Nov. 20, third-degree assault.
Jeremy A. Wilkes, 36, McDonough, Nov. 23, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property greater than $3,000.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Amanda E. Vasquez, 31, Cobleskill, Nov. 7, fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, loitering unlawful use of a controlled substance and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey M. Lawrence, 47, Summit, Nov. 22, aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Sharon M. Ondrako, 40, Leonardsville, Nov. 7, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
Joshua P. Buss, 39, Leonardsville, Nov. 7, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Barry S. Diehl, 53, West Winfield, Nov. 9, third-degree criminal tampering.
Dylin J. Hoag, 25, Bouckville, Nov. 12, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Patryk S. Sochocki, 27, New Britain, Connecticut, Nov. 14, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Joshua R. Talbot, 41, Garrettsville, Nov. 15, sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Karen R. Decarlo, 42, Garrettsville, Nov. 15, sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Amy L. Dillon, 39, Richfield Springs, Nov. 15, petit larceny.
Christopher F. Ahlers, 44, Cherry Valley, Nov. 17, first-degree criminal contempt-physical contact and acting in manner injurious to someone under 17.
Mikaela S. Schneider, 27, Cherry Valley, Nov. 22, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Dylan C. Aikins, 28, Norwich, Nov. 27, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
William C. Graeser, 61, Hobart, Nov. 10, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Eric E. Baker, 26, Fleischmanns, Nov. 13, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Joseph J. Elmo, 62, Hunter, Nov. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.