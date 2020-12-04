Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
BLaurie B. Lupo, 34, Walton, Nov. 7, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.
Charles A. Walsh, 26, no address given, Nov.9, court warrant.
Lauralee J. Perry, 52, Walton, Nov. 10, driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Youth, 17, no address given, Nov. 10, second-degree obstruction of government administration.
Duane F. Tallada, 69, Walton, Nov. 12, obstructing firefighting operations during a call.
Anna M. Misner, 34, Loch Sheldrake, Nov. 14, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Linda M. Antonacci, 52, Walton, Nov. 16, driving while ability impaired by drugs and several vehicle and traffic violations.
