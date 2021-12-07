Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Henry J. Labrecque, 55, Rensselaerville, Nov. 20, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated-two previous convictions within last 10 years, driving while ability impaired by drugs-two prior convictions within last 10 years and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol-two prior convictions within last 10 years.
Ian P. Gecwicz, 41, Albany, Nov. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
John P. Jaffarian, 38, Albany, Nov. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
John W. Logan, 38, Glens Falls, Nov. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
John A. Cuscuna, 55, Richmondville, Nov. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Aijeleth S. Farmer, 25, Albany, Nov. 27, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Amanda S. Laskoe, 36, Schoharie, Dec. 1, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Tatiana Khomitch, 59, Sharon Springs, Dec. 2, petit larceny.
Suko Kocan, 59, Sharon Springs, Dec. 2, petit larceny.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Dustin M. Broadbent, 29, Cold Brook, Nov. 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.