Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jordan D. Spry, 31, Fulton, Nov. 19, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more suspensions.
Kenneth J. Perry, 36, Bridgewater, Nov. 22, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with three or more suspensions.
Samuel A. Madero, 55, Morris, Nov. 24, fourth-degree grand larceny involving property valued at greater than $1,000.
Donald F. Starr, 41, Worcester, Nov. 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Steven A. Palmeter, 40, Otego, Nov. 24, third-degree robbery, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - stimulants.
Youth, 17, Laurens, Nov. 29, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny.
