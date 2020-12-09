Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Anthony J. Simeone, 21, New York, Nov. 18, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree contempt.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Brittany Barkman, 28, Bainbridge, Nov. 20, sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny.
Darlene M. Figueroa, 54, Unadilla, Nov. 20, sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny.
Dylan A. Cole, 26, Hobart, Nov. 26, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
WALTON POLICE
Anthony J. Simeone, 21, New York, Nov. 18, first and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.
Danton M. Schriber, 70, Walton, Nov. 20, second-degree harassment and a vehicle and traffic charge.
Alfred R. Silvestri, 55, Melville, Nov. 22, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and speed in zone.
Christopher J. Ebert, 41, East Branch, Nov. 23, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
