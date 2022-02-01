Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Wayne J. Hancarik, 42, Walton, Jan. 12, third-degree criminal mischief.
Taylor Lovette, 34, Amherst, Jan. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with inadequate headlights.
Levi R. Shambaugh, 19, Delancey, Jan. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Kassondra Pierce, 29, Hamden, Jan. 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating without adequate headlamps.
Daniel R. Johnson, 39, Walton, Jan. 26, arrest warrant.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Julio Ramones, 39, Bronx, Jan. 29, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
NORWICH TROOPERS
15-year-old male, Norwich, Jan. 27, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Abigail L. Pacheco, 39, Guilford, Jan. 28, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robert E. Colson, 51, Norwich, Jan. 29, third-degree burglary.
Eric E. Moore, 41, Norwich, Jan. 30, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Robert J. Wilsey, 49, Worcester, Jan. 27, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Kellyann Jankowski-Euler, 41, Sharon Springs, Jan. 28, second-degree criminal trespass.
Andy R. Rodriguez-Reimundi, 23, Amsterdam, Jan. 29, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-three suspensions and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Barry Ellis Jr., 39, Cherry Valley, Dec. 24, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Zachary T. Utter, 25, Franklin, Jan. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Richard L. Ambrose, 35, Mount Upton, Jan. 21, third-degree criminal trespass.
Daniel R. Tambasco, 49, Morris, Jan. 23, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Monica R. Schlaepfer, 41, Richfield Springs, Jan. 21, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.
Christina D. Abbatiello, 48, West Winfield, Jan. 21, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license/registration, motor vehicle violation-suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Jason W. Pearce, 43, Binghamton, Jan. 27, second-degree criminal contempt.
Zacharias W. Fuller, 47, Schenevus, Jan. 27, criminal mischief.
Joshua R. Talbot, 41, Jordanville, Jan. 27, third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
John W. Hilts, 45, Mount Vision, Jan. 30, fourth-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal contempt.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Lloyd R. Hunt, 40, Sidney, Jan. 24, third-degree burglary.
Jacqueline R. Longo, 57, South New Berlin, Jan. 29, second-degree menacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.