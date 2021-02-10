Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Youth, 15, Exeter, Jan. 21, unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Alexander D. Linnaberry, 23, Unadilla, Jan. 7, computer trespassing to commit a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree identity theft to obtain goods, filing a false written statement.
Emily G. Marshall, 21, Unadilla, Jan. 24, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, filing a false written statement.
Youth, 18, Stamford, Jan. 24, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Shad L. Shelton, 41, Sidney Center, Jan. 24, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
