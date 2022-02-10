Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Holly A. Shaw, 39, Cobleskill, Feb. 3, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Joshua D. Walrath, 46, Cobleskill, Feb. 3, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Albert Antonacci, no age given, Boone County, Indiana, Jan. 29, arrest warrant as a fugitive from justice.
Wayne Swart, 45, Hobart, Jan. 30, second-degree obstruction of government administration, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating without ignition interlock device, failure to stop at a stop sign and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.
DELHI POLICE
Michael Johnson, 28, Delhi, Feb. 2, third-degree menacing.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Alexander G. Griffin, 33, Binghamton, Feb. 3, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Alissa M. Young, 26, Hancock, Feb. 3, petit larceny.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Brittany M. Carney, 30, New Berlin, Feb. 4, second-degree assault and criminal mischief-intent to damage property.
David R. Benedict, 65, Oxford, Feb. 5, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Casie L. Brooks, 35, Sherburne, Feb. 6, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Harry J. Robinson, 52, Unadilla, Feb. 4, second-degree criminal contempt.
Bethany P. Cook, 24, Sidney, Feb. 5, petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.