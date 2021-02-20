Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
WALTON POLICE
Francis E. Lupo, 38, Walton, Jan. 6, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph W. Bennett, 43, Walton, Jan. 8, petit larceny.
Michael Mayosky, 45, Long Island, Jan. 9, driving while ability impared by drugs.
Nathan R. Williams, 40, Walton, Jan. 9, driving while intoxicated, breath test refusal, unlawful possession of marijuana, operating an uninspected, unregistered and uninsured vehicle, windshield tint violation and improper plates.
Aaron K. Davis, 24, Walton, Jan.. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with no inspection.
Shawn M. Bartlett, 43, Walton, Jan. 17, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and driving an uninspected vehicle.
Joseph W. Bennett, 43, Walton, Jan. 17, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Elizabeth D. Miller, 25, Walton, Jan. 18, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Qwashann Dwight, 20, Binghamton, Jan. 19, second-degree obstruction of government administration, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Michael Fairbairn, 25, Walton, Jan. 23, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic, third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, intent to sell and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
