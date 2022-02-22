Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Samuel Sherrill, 25, Oneonta, Jan. 3, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory M. LeBlanc, 39, Oneonta, Jan. 3, unlawful eviction.
Nicole S. Dieppa, 43, Oneonta, Jan. 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Billy J. Bates, 29, Oneonta, Jan. 6, criminal trespass.
Tyler J. Webb, 21, Middleburgh, Jan. 8, two counts of driving the wrong way, failure to keep right, reckless driving, and obstruction/resisting arrest.
Thomas P. All, 25, Jefferson, Jan. 8, obstruction/resisting arrest.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 40, Oneonta, Jan. 11, second-degree menacing-weapon, harassment, two counts of trespassing, and obstruction/resisting arrest.
Roger A. Kelly, 36, Oneonta, Jan. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jennifer L. Cookinham, 18, Norwich, endangering the welfare of a child.
Jeffrey M. Hartwell, 32, Oneonta, Jan. 12, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment with physical contact, and second-degree obstruction of government administration.
Daniel J. Sullivan, 18, Hampton Bays, Jan. 16, false personation.
Jimmie D. Bowles, Jr., 39, Oneonta, Jan. 18, second-degree criminal contempt.
Zowie L. Tesar, 44, Grand Gorge, Jan. 18, second-degree aggravated harassment, petit larceny.
Samantha L. Truax, 23, Oneonta, Jan. 19, second-degree criminal contempt.
Matthew W. Campbell, 30, Oneonta, Jan. 20, larceny and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Shannon N. Ortiz, 37, Oneonta, Jan. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Stephanie N. Robinson, 29, Oneonta, Jan. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
JeanPhilippe V. Baron, 43, Endicott, Jan. 21, endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph R. Head, 33, Oneonta, Jan. 23, second-degree criminal contempt.
Martin W. Planty, 40, Oneonta, Jan. 30, second-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Martin W. Planty, 40, Oneonta, Jan. 31, third-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment.
